Rape ruins lives, destroys relationship, and costs over $120,000

Mark Rivera, WTSP 11:50 AM. EDT April 12, 2017

TAMPA — As part of Sexual Assault Awareness month, 10News is looking into the true cost of rape.

It can ruin lives and relationships. We now know the individual monetary cost. The National Institutes of Health estimates the cost over a lifetime for a rape victim at $122,461.

Today, we are talking to a survivor. We will share her story. And we will show you why the cost of rape deserves your attention. Watch for the story on 10News WTSP at 6 p.m.

