Raptor Fest event to showcase amazing birds of prey

Ranger Kimberly Boucireb, and volunteers Donna Conroy and Amy DePalma dropped by our 10News WTSP Studio on Saturday to talk about what you can expect at the Raptor Fest event (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG -- The 4th annual Raptor Fest event is set for next Saturday at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve located at 1101 Country Club Way South in St. Petersburg.

The fundraising event is free and is being held on February 4th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Ranger Kimberly Boucireb, and volunteers Donna Conroy and Amy DePalma dropped by our 10News WTSP Studio on Saturday to talk about what you can expect at the event. They say visitors will be able to see trained raptors in free flight. There will be live birds of prey in exhibits and presentations. There will be free tram tours and photo opportunities with live birds so you are encouraged to bring your cameras.

Organizers say this is a family-friendly event and there will be several food trucks at the event for guests to buy something to eat and drink.

Kimberly Boucireb says when it comes to parking your best bet is to drive to Lakewood High School at 1400 54th Avenue South in St. Petersburg. From the school you will be able to board a free shuttle to get to Raptor Fest.

(© 2017 WTSP)