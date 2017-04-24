Rattlesnake another hazard for Polk firefighters

Polk County firefighters had one more thing to worry about when they came across a rattlesnake while protecting a building as they battled the Red Grange Fire. Polk County Fire Rescue

BARTOW, Fla. -- Polk County firefighters had one more thing to worry about when they came across a rattlesnake while protecting a building as they battled the Red Grange Fire

“While our crews are working, they must be extremely careful and watch for other hazards,” said Battalion Chief Chris Hancock.

Video of the rattlesnake will be posted on the Polk County Fire Rescue Facebook page.



The weekend rattler was found not far from the River Ranch, where a man was airlifted after he picked up a rattlesnake that was shot in its midsection.

Want to know more about snakes? The topic of envenomation will be discussed May 23 at the EMS Symposium by Polk County Fire Rescue is organizing. The event is free. Attendees should register by clicking here.

