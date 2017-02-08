Raw video: Polk City crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Circus Sarasota Highwire accident
-
Popular pet medicine may be dangerous
-
Pool permit ruining homeowner
-
Spectrum cable bills causing uproar
-
Tampa Housing Authority spending under scrutiny
-
5 injured in high-wire fall during rehearsal
-
Evanger's dog food recall
-
T-TAPP Core
-
FTC: Vizio spied on customers
More Stories
-
Five performers injured in high-wire act fall in SarasotaFeb. 8, 2017, 1:10 p.m.
-
Brad Culpepper returns for new Survivor seasonFeb. 8, 2017, 12:56 p.m.
-
Few showers, late-day fog WednesdayJul. 6, 2016, 7:13 a.m.