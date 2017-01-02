RayJay has quick-change magic for Outback Bowl

The field at Raymond James Stadium overnight January 2nd as the crew prepares for the Outback Bowl. (Photo: Raymond James Stadium via Twitter)

TAMPA -- With fewer than 24 hours separating the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over Carolina and today's Outback Bowl, the grounds crew at Raymond James Stadium performed some quick-change magic overnight Monday.

The stadium's Twitter account has the time-lapse video of the crew removing the Bucs logo from the 50-yard-line and two painted end zones, replacing them with new sod. Finally, the Outback Bowl logo and two end zones are repainted with Florida and Iowa.

The Outback Bowl also had video from the sideline camera, showing the changes through the kickoff.

Take a look at the process of transitioning the field from the @TBBuccaneers game to today's matchup between @GatorsFB and @HawkeyeFootball! pic.twitter.com/K1RFWdHZIP — Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) January 2, 2017

Following the conclusion of today's game between the Gators and Hawkeyes, the stadium crew will be back at it again to prepare for RayJay's biggest night of 2017: the national title rematch between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson on January 9.

(© 2017 WTSP)