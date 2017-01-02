WTSP
RayJay has quick-change magic for Outback Bowl

The grounds crew at Raymond James Stadium had fewer than 24 hours to change the field prior to today's Outback Bowl.

TAMPA -- With fewer than 24 hours separating the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over Carolina and today's Outback Bowl, the grounds crew at Raymond James Stadium performed some quick-change magic overnight Monday.

The stadium's Twitter account has the time-lapse video of the crew removing the Bucs logo from the 50-yard-line and two painted end zones, replacing them with new sod. Finally, the Outback Bowl logo and two end zones are repainted with Florida and Iowa.

The Outback Bowl also had video from the sideline camera, showing the changes through the kickoff.

Following the conclusion of today's game between the Gators and Hawkeyes, the stadium crew will be back at it again to prepare for RayJay's biggest night of 2017: the national title rematch between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson on January 9.

