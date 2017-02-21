Red tide continues to impact vacation plans

“Everyone was coughing, sneezing, eyes watering … it was unbearable!” says Patsy Aldrich. She and her husband, Larry, were feeling the red tide bloom blowing in from offshore. WTSP photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- It's back and it turns out it never went away. Red tide, the algae bloom from September that left "dead fish" along the shoreline, has been resilient.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tested medium levels from South Saint Petersburg to Charlotte County with high concentrations off Sarasota beaches. It’s caused respiratory problems for beachgoers.



Aldrich says, “Saturday was the worst. Still today different patches you can feel it … We plan a year ahead come down for two weeks but the red tide is a big deal, a big deal makes it so you want to turn around and go back to your condo.”

Businesses hope red tide won’t wash away profits. “We’re still selling bait but people aren’t catching,” says Steve Gryska, bait shop worker. He worries red tide will cause a “loss of revenue.”

Steve Lovko, staff scientist at Mote Marine says, “This has been a substantial bloom the fact still see it persisting in February is not unusual for larger blooms.”

Lovko says before heading to the beach check the wind’s direction -- red tide’s neurotoxins are found in water droplets from crashing waves -- and onshore winds make them airborne. “Those can move inland 1 mile so when people inhale that cause respiratory irritation,” says Lovko.

The Aldriches say they’ll rethink next year’s vacation plans and come earlier.

Mote scientists say the bloom seems to be moving south. Large resilient blooms like this one tend to last as late as March.

