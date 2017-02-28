2-year-old boy left in vehicle for hours in Brandon

A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle for several hours on Tuesday morning. WTSP photo

BRANDON, Fla. -- A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle for several hours on Tuesday morning while in the care of a relative.

About 9 a.m., the relative had the child when they parked near 731 Lumsden Road W., the Oak Park Shopping Center in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spokesman Larry McKinnon. The relative returned about 2:30 p.m. and noticed the child.

The relative took the unconscious child to a nearby dialysis center for aid, and medical workers there tried to help.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue arrived and took the boy to Tampa General Hospital.

Investigators are interviewing the relative.

McKinnon says that as of 4 p.m. investigators are looking for the parents.

He added that it is a criminal investigation.

