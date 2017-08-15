Report: Couple leaves baby in car while committing burglary

BATON ROUGE - Two parents were arrested in Baton Rouge Tuesday after they allegedly left their baby unattended in a parked car while committing a burglary.
According to our partners at WBRZ, the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 29-year-old Cash Kennedy and 27-year-old Kellie Mercer after officers found them at the scene of a burglary early Tuesday morning.
Police arrived at the Nutrishop on Nicholson Drive after they received a report of a burglary in progress. Officers say they found both suspects inside the store, tampering with the business' electrical box.
When officers placed the two under arrest, they stated their 2-week-old child was left alone in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police found the baby alone in the unlocked vehicle and later released custody to the grandmother.
