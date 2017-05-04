Report: Longtime trainer loses job over cocaine in dogs

A dog that raced at Derby Lane in January tested positive, and the urine samples collected from four others under the care of Malcolm McAllister would later test positive for cocaine metabolites, records show. Tampa Bay Times photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A nearly 40-year dog trainer is out of a job after some of his dogs tested positive for cocaine, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

A dog that raced at Derby Lane in January tested positive, and the urine samples collected from four others under the care of Malcolm McAllister would later also test positive for cocaine metabolites, records show.

The finding has terminated the career of McAllister, who one racing executive called a "wonderful patriarch of the industry."

The Division of Pari-Mutuel Racing in the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation permanently revoked McAllister's license effective April 24, according to a case file obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. McAllister, 70, opted not to dispute the findings and waived his right to a hearing.

