Report: No contamination at Bayshore High site

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A review by Manatee County has found that there was no significant contamination of underground storage tanks at Bayshore High School.

The review covered files from the Parks & Natural Resources Department and previous agencies including the Environmental Management Department, Environmental Action Commission and the Manatee Pollution Control Board, according to a release from the parks department.

The area that was the focus of the review had Bayshore High and the former Manatee Technical Institute and Vocational Technical Institute.

The Manatee school district says it has done or been part of five studies since 1990 and all tests showed safe levels in the water and soil.

Bayshore High School report by webdept10 on Scribd

