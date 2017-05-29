Report: President Trump plans to roll back U.S.-Cuba diplomatic relations

HAVANA, CUBA - MAY 26 : Manzana Kempinski Hotel, the first luxury five star hotel in Cuba, Havana is seen on May 26, 2017. (Photo by Yander Zamora/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) (Photo: Anadolu Agency, 2017 Anadolu Agency)

Reports of potential changes in a proposed rollback of U.S.-Cuba diplomatic relations bring up a lot of questions.

The Daily Caller, a website founded by journalist Tucker Carlson, reports the information about the proposal was confirmed by John Kavulich of the nonpartisan U.S. Cuba Trade and Economic Council.

From cruises to flights and even the future of a potential Cuban Consulate here in the Tampa Bay area.

All of those new connections with Cuba could potentially go out the window depending on President Trump’s plans which we’re hearing will be announced in a speech this summer in Miami.

We would definitely feel the impact here. Port Tampa Bay is the only U.S. port with two cruises ships traveling to Cuba.

When it comes to air travel, Tampa International Airport is the second largest U.S. gateway to Cuba only behind Miami. Each year 37-thousand passengers fly between Tampa and Cuba with air traffic revenue exceeding $1 million dollars.

We still don’t know the exact details of the President’s plan to roll back diplomatic relations… but it certainly could have an impact. The question will be what will happen to passengers who have existing reservations and how quickly might any changes take effect.

And while all this is going on…. Last week… Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) proposed a bill that would drop all restrictions on US travel to Cuba.

The bill reportedly has bipartisan support and is being co-sponsored by 52 of their Senate colleges.

