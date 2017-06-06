Report shows major decline in teenage summer employment

Coffee shop cashier (Photo: Creatas)

When you were younger, did you have to work a summer job?

CareerBuilder.com just crunched some numbers, and despite having some of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation this year, fewer teenagers are taking summer jobs.

A shocking decline in the past 25 years.

Now, before you go calling today's teens "lazy", you should know some of the reasons for the decrease.

It has to do with competition, education, and economics.

Details on 10 News beginning at five.

© 2017 WTSP-TV