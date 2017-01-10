Report: Tampa Bay among most dangerous places to take a walk

The Tampa-St. Petersburg area ranks No. 7 as the most dangerous metro area in the nation for pedestrians, and -- believe it or not -- that's an improvement.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A new report says it's getting better, but Tampa Bay is still one of the most dangerous spots in the entire nation when it comes to doing something as simple as taking a walk.

Two years ago, the same group, Smart Growth America, ranked the region the second worst in the entire country.

Traffic officials recognized that trend occurring and started to take steps to improve the situation.

Still, the outdated design of our roads system can be less than foot traffic friendly.

In many areas, crosswalks are so far apart people risk their lives jaywalking.

“I wish that there was closer -- you know, lights,” said Tommy Rowens, bolting across six lanes of traffic along St. Petersburg’s 4th Street North.

Hours earlier, St. Petersburg police were investigating two deadly hit and run cases -- one of them along the same stretch of 4th Street.

Jenna Walton also took her chances, running across the busy roadway rather than walking several blocks in either direction to the nearest crosswalk.

“Is it really worth it? Do I want to walk all the way down there just to come across the street here, or walk all the way down there just to get right here?” she asked.

The city’s police department launched an education campaign last month aimed at curbing foot traffic fatalities.

“And now, if they're not abiding by the rules of the road,” said St. Petersburg Police Spokesman Rick Shaw, “We're going to have to ticket them. For jaywalking.”

The roadway rankings had people fired up on social media.

"People are stupid," Glenn G wrote on Facebook. "I drive Hillsborough Ave. every day and every day I watch morons jaywalk 10-15 feet from million dollar crosswalk systems."

Lisa was more constructive in her comments, suggesting, "Changing the warning lights to red" would help.

Tampa Bay urban planners are now required to include biking and walking in their traffic plans, and FDOT has installed dozens of new crosswalks over the past two years.

Yet for all the signals, wider sidewalks, lanes and education campaigns, people like Rich Rossi still take their chances – jaywalking. Taking a risk. But at least in his case, responsibility.

“And if we don't take time to go down to the light and do it right, then really it's our fault,” said Rossi.