Rescued sea lions make a big splash at Florida State Fair

TAMPA – Rescued Sea Lions are making a big splash at the 113th Florida State Fair.

Sea Lion Splash is an educational exhibition featuring sea lions that were rescued after washing ashore.

Trainer Jimmy Earhart introduced 10News to the two sea lions at Thursday’s fair.

“This is Kim, a South American sea lion and this is Kitty, another South American sea lion,” said Earhart.

Both are 12-years-old and washed ashore in South America. Despite efforts to return them to the wild, they would not have survived.

“She’s been rehabilitated and trained and given a second chance at life,” Earhart said about Kitty’s journey.

That second chance is giving many a first in life.

“A lot of people have never seen a sea lion in Florida. There’s so much sea life and marine life, but they’ve never seen a sea lion,” said Earhart.

Sea Lion Splash is in Myakka in Manatee County and is home to 15 sea lions. Those sea lions travel to zoos, aquariums, fairs and other events across the country to teach children and adults about recycling, protecting our oceans and marine life.

“I want them to have a love and appreciation for these animals and just realize how smart they are and what amazing creatures they are,” he said.

The Florida State Fair and Sea Lion Splash runs through February 20th. For more information, click HERE.

