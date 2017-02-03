Researcher: Florida leads nation with vehicles crashing into buildings

Timothy Novak was charged with careless driving in January after his SUV struck this tennis shop on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. Clearwater police photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Vehicles are meant for parking lots. But, in Florida, lots of them are ending up lodged into businesses and homes after crashing.

Last week, a man driving a large SUV, lost control and crashed into a tennis shop in Clearwater. No one was injured.

Driver hurt after driving into funeral home

A few days before, a driver crashed into a motorcyclist, then darted through a fence, trailer and into the backyard of a home.

The motorcyclist did not survive. No one was home at either of the houses.

Grandmother charged after driving into preschool

This is a dangerous trend that has landed Florida as the No. 1 state in the country for vehicles crashing into buildings, according to researcher Rob Reiter.

Reiter is a self-proclaimed expert in vehicle incursion accidents. He started storefrontcrashexpert.com and collects data on these type of crashes. Important information because the national government does not compile this kind of information.

One injured when car strikes building in Lakeland

He says at least 60 times per day, a car crashes through the doors, windows and walls of a business somewhere in America.

“People are injured, lives are lost and it doesn’t have to be this way,” it says on his website.

That’s his motivation for doing the research. On his website, you’ll find some best practices for prevention with these crashes that he says takes lives every year.

(© 2017 WTSP)