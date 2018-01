The Air Force range will be detonating munitions Monday. (Photo: Avon Park Air Force Range)

If you hear some loud booms on Monday morning, don't panic.

Avon Park Air Force Range is warning nearby residents that they will be exploding training munitions between 7 and 10 a.m. Jan. 29.

Officials say they recycle some of the munitions, but twice a year they detonate unsafe ones.

Residents in Highlands and Polk counties are most likely to hear the blasts.

© 2018 WTSP-TV