Response to massive Pasco sinkhole moves to recovery phase

LAND O' LAKES -- Crews in Pasco County will begin recovery after a massive sinkhole opened up in a Land O' Lakes neighbor. The sinkhole destroyed two homes and threatened another.

Officials say this is the largest sinkhole they've seen in the county in three decades, possibly five. Two homes have been completely destroyed. Another 9 are deemed unsafe to enter.

Saturday morning, deputies provided an update to the public saying they will begin a HazMat cleanup because there are chemicals and septic tanks in the sinkhole. They say they need to work to decontaminate and clean the debris .

Fire rescue and Pasco deputies helped the residents get out of their homes and was able to save property. One official noticed a motor home in a driveway of an affected home. They ran in the house, found the keys and were able to move it right before the driveway collapsed. In another case, a deputy helped a woman who uses a walker out of one of the affected homes.

Residents outside the perimeter who evacuated will be able to return to their homes in a few days, but for those inside the perimeter, it could take weeks or more.

It appears the sinkhole has stopped growing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Vonnie and Steve Jakubiec, who lived in one of the homes.

There's also a Facebook group that's organizing aid for those affected.

