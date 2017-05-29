New Port Richey restaurant worker turns tables on alleged attacker

(Photo: Pasco County Sheriff'a Office)

NEW PORT RICHEY - A restaurant employee shot a man who entered his work Saturday and beat him, New Port Richey Police Department said.

Two employees of the Dulcet Restaurant & Lounge arrived at 10 a.m. to prepare food for the day. Soon after, police say Vince Edward Angelety, 29, entered the restaurant and began beating one employee.

Angelety followed the employee as he tried to leave and police say he reached into his pockets as he tried to grab the employee.

"The employee who was fearful for his life pulled a small caliber handgun from his pocket and fired at the suspect," police said in a statement.

The employee, who was standing over Angelety when police arrived, later provided a valid concealed carry permit to authorities and will not face charges.

Angelety, who police say the employees did not know, was brought to a local hospital for gunshot wounds and later arrested for burglary and battery.

He is currently at the Land O'Lakes Detention Center and being held without bail.

© 2017 WTSP-TV