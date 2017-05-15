Upscale hibachi steak house shut down with roaches

(Photo: Beau Zimmer, WTSP)

BRANDON, Florida— The handwashing sink is where employees are supposed to be cleaning their hands before preparing your food. But that’s exactly where a state health inspector reported finding numerous live roaches crawling around the paper towels and soap dispenser.

The discovery was made May 10th at the Ryuu Japanese Steak House located at the Westfield Brandon Mall triggering a temporary emergency closure of the restaurant.

The inspector documented 7 to 10 live roaches in the paper towel and soap dispenser at the dish wash area.

The establishment was also written up after the inspector reported observing the accumulation of a black or green mold like substance inside the ice machine and an employee at the sushi bar failing to wash their hands after changing gloves.

The restaurant was previously warned to repair a gap at the bottom of the kitchen’s back door leading outside which could have led to insects getting inside.

Ryuu Japanese Steak House was cleared to reopen the following day with 6 remaining, mostly basic violations.

© 2017 WTSP-TV