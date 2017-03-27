Some retailers such as Babies "R" Us are setting aside parking spaces for pregnant women. Getty photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Stores like Babies "R" Us already set aside parking spots for expecting mothers.

A proposed law in Tallahassee would expand that to a lot more stores and require them to do the same.

It would also mandate designated areas for breastfeeding.

The law, sponsored by Lauren Book (D - Plantation), says retail stores or shopping centers that contain more than 100 parking spaces must include at least one parking space for expecting mothers. It must be as close to handicap parking as possible.

The bill is going up for consideration at a state senate meeting Monday afternoon.

So, what do you think? Should it pass?



