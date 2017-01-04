Retired officer comments on controversial school video

Sergeant Jim Diamond is a retired police defense instructor. He's trained various student resources officers in Tampa Bay.



Wednesday was his first time seeing the video of an SRO in North Carolina picking up and slamming a female high school student to the ground.

The video only shows eight seconds of the incident, and Diamond says there is always more to the story.



“It doesn’t have any documentation as to what led up to it," Diamond noted. "Who was the aggressor? Who was the non-aggressor? He could have been pulling her away from someone else it didn't show.”



Just like many who watched the video, Diamond was left with several questions but did talk about the officer's actions from what the video showed.



“In this particular case, that would not be a technique I would have recommended. (But) that doesn’t mean it wasn't acceptable based on what led up to it,” he noted.



Diamond explains how it's unfair to make assumptions when only half the story is shown.



“The instant image that is given by these snippets or images portrays something different than the reality when you look at everything in total,” said Diamond.



Since Diamond has trained many officers in last 40 years, we asked what he teaches his students when it comes to dealing with kids and teens.

“We try to limit what we're doing when it comes to small children or people who are much smaller than the police officer,” said Diamond. “It appeared very overboard and might have not been necessary but that’s just a small snippet of what went on.

"We don't know what he said or what he was trying to interrupt.”



He feels confident the school and local police department will make the right decision when the investigation is completed.



“Law enforcement is our own worst critic. Should it be found that the officer was not trained or was unnecessary for that situation, then he will be disciplined and charge,” said Diamond.

The SRO in the video has been placed on leave.

