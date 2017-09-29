Reward offered for information about missing Sarasota teen

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Sarasota Police Department are offering a reward of $6,000 for information leading to the recovery of 14-year-old Jabez Spann.

The teen has been missing since Sept. 4. He was last seen in the area of 22nd Street in Sarasota wearing a turquoise shirt. He is a 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds.



The Florida Outdoor Advertising Association is donating digital billboard space in Sarasota County.



If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jabez, please call 941-366-TIPS (8477) or 941-316-1201 or 911.



