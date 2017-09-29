WTSP
Reward offered for information about missing Sarasota teen

Sarasota PD looking for missing 14-year-old last seen on Labor Day

10News Staff , WTSP 7:51 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Sarasota Police Department are offering a reward of $6,000 for information leading to the recovery of 14-year-old Jabez Spann. 

The teen has been missing since Sept. 4. He was last seen in the area of 22nd Street in Sarasota wearing a turquoise shirt.  He is a 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. 

The Florida Outdoor Advertising Association is donating digital billboard space in Sarasota County.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jabez, please call 941-366-TIPS (8477) or 941-316-1201 or 911.
 

