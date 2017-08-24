Reward offered for information in Tampa dog-dumping case

Dog pushed out of a car caught on dashcam.

TAMPA, Fla. - On Aug. 7, we showed you heartbreaking video of a dog being pushed out of a gold Chevrolet Cavalier near the intersection of North and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards in Tampa's South Seminole Heights neighborhood and driving off.

The dog, believed to have been a male pit bull, desperately tried to chase after the car, but was unable to catch up. When he failed, he ran off and hasn't been seen since.

Authorities have been unable to read the license plate in the video, so they have yet to determine who is responsible for abandoning the dog.

PETA has now joined with Tampa Animal Control Services to offer a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for abandoning the dog.

"The fear, sadness, and confusion that this dog must've felt after being pushed out of a car and forced to watch his owner drive away from him is hard to fathom," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information about this cruel incident to come forward immediately so that whoever is responsible for abandoning this loyal dog can be held accountable."

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Animal Control Investigator Kristie Lewis at (813) 744-5660. Your information could lead to a reward.

