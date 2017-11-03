Sarasota, Florida-Riverview High School will have extra patrols and deputies for tonight’s cross county rivalry football game with Sarasota High School.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office will have a dozen deputies patrolling the game. The SSO says the increase in security comes at the request of the Sarasota School District. The SSO says they also want the community to feel safer after last month’s alleged rape during a football game. Published reports state a student was allegedly raped by a man in his 30’s or 40’s on the 2700 block of Parma Street near the school. The street is poorly lit.

Katelyn Perez, spokesperson for the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office says the case remains open. “The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office has not received enough information to corroborate the evidence and timeline in this case. The family refuses to cooperate with investigators.”

Extra security (deputies/cameras) tonight’s rivalry football game, Robinson HS after alleged rape/2 weapons arrests pic.twitter.com/uTsvdMUHx0 — Isabel Mascarenas (@IMascarenas) November 3, 2017

Perez asks the public to call the SSO if they have any information in this case.

The additional security comes after two students were arrested. One student brought a gun and bullets on the school bus and another posted on snapchat the photo of a gun and said he was taking it to school the next day. In both cases students reported the threat and students were arrested.

The school district has set up additional parking at the Suncoast Techinical College half a mile east of the school off Proctor Road. School buses will shuttle those attending the game to the school starting at 6pm today. The game starts at 7:30pm.

Joe Binswanger, acting Communications Director for the Sarasota School District says the district has stepped up patrols at and around Riverview High School during the school and day and at afterschool event. Binswanger says the district is hiring school security monitors, may be adding higher resolution HD cameras to the school and will be training students on the use of social media.

© 2017 WTSP-TV