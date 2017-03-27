Road debris causes fatal crash in Tampa

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body cam takedown arrest settlement
-
April the giraffe is an internet sensation
-
Kids surprised by military parents at Yankees game
-
Hannity vs. Koppel
-
Driver killed at DeSoto Speedway
-
Treasure Island aircraft incident
-
18-year-old DC dog finds a new owner
-
Queena Prom-posal
-
USF player shot
-
WATCH: Family's close encounter with bear
More Stories
-
Buckhorn to face state ethics questions over Leytham…Mar 27, 2017, 1:49 p.m.
-
USF player charged in road rage caseMar 27, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
-
Play the ball where it lies? Maybe not this timeMar 27, 2017, 11:18 a.m.