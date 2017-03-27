Road debris smashes through Tampa man's windshield and causes fatal crash

A Tampa man died after his truck was hit by a large piece of metal, causing him to crash into a concrete barrier. (Photo: WTSP via Florida Highway Patrol)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tampa man died Saturday from injuries suffered in a crash possibly caused by debris from a commercial vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Leonardo Landin, 33, was traveling southbound on I-275 Friday, approaching Lois Avenue when a large piece of metal struck the windshield of his Chevrolet pickup.

Landin was incapacitated by the impact and lost control of the truck, which collided with a concrete barrier wall and then a guardrail. He died a day later.

The FHP's investigation continues.

