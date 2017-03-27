WTSP
Close

Road debris smashes through Tampa man's windshield and causes fatal crash

Road debris fatal glasser

10News Staff , WTSP 2:10 PM. EDT March 27, 2017

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tampa man died Saturday from injuries suffered in a crash possibly caused by debris from a commercial vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Leonardo Landin, 33, was traveling southbound on I-275 Friday, approaching Lois Avenue when a large piece of metal struck the windshield of his Chevrolet pickup.

Landin was incapacitated by the impact and lost control of the truck, which collided with a concrete barrier wall and then a guardrail. He died a day later.

The FHP's investigation continues.

Watch 10News tonight for reporter Eric Glasser's story on the hazards of road debris and what you can do to avoid these road hazards.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Sprint car driver dies after crash during race at DeSoto Speedway

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories