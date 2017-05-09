'Rob & Big' star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin Dead at 45

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Musician Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin attends the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Buckner, 2014 Getty Images)

Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin, one of the stars of MTV's Rob & Big died Tuesday morning, his rep confirmed.

Boykin starred on the reality series along with professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek as his best friend and bodyguard from 2006 to 2008.

Breaking Guiness World Records and installing ATMs were among the pair's filmed antics, however their friendship grew strained during shooting.

Eventually they reconciled and Boykin appeared on Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory.

Boykin, who was a U.S. Navy veteran, is survived by his wife Shannon and their 9-year-old daughter. No cause of death has been released.

© 2017 WTSP-TV