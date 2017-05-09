'Rob & Big' star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin Dead at 45

Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin, one of the stars of MTV's Rob & Big died Tuesday morning, his rep confirmed.
Boykin starred on the reality series along with professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek as his best friend and bodyguard from 2006 to 2008.
Breaking Guiness World Records and installing ATMs were among the pair's filmed antics, however their friendship grew strained during shooting.
Eventually they reconciled and Boykin appeared on Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory.
Boykin, who was a U.S. Navy veteran, is survived by his wife Shannon and their 9-year-old daughter. No cause of death has been released.
