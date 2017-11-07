Roy Halladay's death: Community Impact

The death of major league baseball player Roy Halladay is a shock to our community.

The 40-year-old was the only one on board a small plane that went down in the Gulf of Mexico near Holiday, Tuesday afternoon.

The former Phillies pitcher was a big part of the Pasco County community.

No mayday calls were made to air traffic controllers before he crashed.

Halladay’s impact was felt across the Tampa Bay area. He volunteered as a coach for his son’s baseballs teams at Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater and for a traveling team called the Florida Burn.

We caught up with one of the players at Calvary Christian who was on the same plane with Roy just three days ago.

“It’s so surreal right now, to think this happened,” said Matheu Nelson. 18-year-old Matheu Nelson, a senior Calvary Christian High School found out about the death of a two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Roy Halladay online.

A tweet from the Pasco County Sheriff’s office confirmed total heartbreak. To Nelson, Roy was more than just a baseball legend. He was a coach, a man he saw as a mentor, even a father figure.

Nelson is close friends and teammates with Halladay’s eldest son. On Saturday, November, 4th Nelson took a plane ride with Halladay. The same plane that crashed Tuesday.

“I was over the house hanging out with a couple of friends, and his son. They’re like, hey who wants to go on the plane? I was like, I’ve never been on a plane and his son looked at me and said do you want to go with him? I said I mean sure,”

Nelson posted a video of some of their ride on social media and Roy shared his post. “We were just flying around having fun. He was just showing me around, showing me how the plane worked. Next thing you know three days later, it just shows you that you don’t know what life is going to throw at you.”

Nelson clings to that memory and others he shared with Roy and teammates.

Roy’s jovial spirit was captured in his final post on Twitter, celebrating the recent championship of the Florida Burn; a traveling team his son’s play on.

We spoke to director Mike Guthrie. “Even though he was this huge baseball legend… it doesn’t last that long if you’re not sincere when you’re coaching kids and so that’s the effect Roy had on them. He was way more than just a superstar player.”

“You see that picture there, that’s me when I was 12 years old, standing with Roy Halladay on the field for a national anthem.”

A coincidence of sorts, the baseball legend he once idolized turned out to be his coach, mentor, and friend.

