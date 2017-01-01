Ruskin boy struck on bicycle by hit-and-run driver

Police car lights (Photo: Wesley Hitt Getty Images)

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information about a New Year's Eve hit-and-run of a 13-year-old on a bicycle in Ruskin.

According to the FHP, a green Chevrolet Suburban was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy 41 just south of State Road 674 around 7:20 Saturday evening. The bicycle was crossing U.S. 41, outside of the marked crosswalk. The driver of the Suburban failed to observe the cyclist and struck him.

The 13-year-old, Cameron Fuller, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. His condition is not known.

The Suburban, a model likely manufactured from 2000-2006, should have sustained damage in the area of its left front headlight due to the collision, according to the FHP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP at 813-631-4020 or Crime Stoppers.

