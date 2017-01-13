Ryan Adams and Ghostface Killah added to Gasparilla Music Fest lineup

Ryan Adams and Ghostface Killah will headline the 2017 Gasparilla Music Fest at Curtis Hixon Park. (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA -- The lineup for this year's installment of the Gasparilla Music Festival at Curtis Hixon Park added two big headliners: prolific rocker Ryan Adams and Wu-Tang Clan legendary rapper Ghostface Killah.

The acts bolster a stacked lineup which includes Cage the Elephant, Moon Taxi and other diverse acts.

Ryan Adams has had a storied career beginning with his alt-country 90's roots with Whiskeytown through his solo breakthrough album 'Heartbreaker' and countless iterations of his music style. He can switch from 80's hardcore punk to power pop to Grateful Dead influenced rock in addition to his lengthy back catalog of songs.

Ghostface Killah, Mr. Tony Starks, Ironman, Pretty Toney or whatever you want to call him almost needs no introduction as he is one of the most popular rappers to come out of the Wu-Tang Clan. From his beginnings on Ironman through Fish Scale and lately with his critical resurgence on the Twelve Ways to Die albums , Ghost has been a steady provider of innovative lyrics.

General admission advance tickets for the festival are on sale now for one day and two-day passes. Saturday-only tickets are $40. Sunday-only is $30. Two-day passes are $60. VIP passes are available and are priced from $75-$150.

10News is a proud sponsor of GMF which takes place on March 11 and 12. To purchase tickets for the festival, head here.

(© 2017 WTSP)