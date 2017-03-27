Safety concerns raised in Tampa race car driver's death

David Steele died in a crash at Desoto Speedway over the weeekend.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Manatee County deputies say early reports show race car driver David Steele chose not to wear extra safety gear. He died Saturday night during the first turn of the first lap of a wing Sprint car race at Desoto Speedway in east Manatee County.

“Man he passed you like you were parked,” says Troy Warren, one of Steele’s fans

Fast and high on the outside is where the car driver was riding Friday night says Warren when suddenly. “It looked to me like a middle car got slow in the middle part of one lane and he hit the tire, caused him to spin into the wall there.”

He adds, “It didn’t look that bad but as the night went on got ominous feeling about it.”

Warren took a photo of emergency crews on the Desoto Speedway track. “Yellow track, fire truck behind to the left is David Steel’s car. When they took David out of the car didn’t take him to the ambulance but behind that first fire truck, stayed there.”

Steele was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one with Desoto Speedway would go on camera instead they sent us to their Facebook message. Owners and staff say they are saddened by Dave Steele’s death. Their prayers and thoughts are with his family, friends and all the fans in attendance that night.

With Steele’s death, fans are going on Facebook saying more needs to be done to make tracks like this one safer for race car drivers.

Andrew Pareti wrote on the Desoto Speedway page, “…may be it’s time for safer barriers before running winged Sprints at the track again.”

Warren disagrees. “For most cars that would work but then with Sprint cars they get airborne. … These things are made as safe as they can be.”

Steele’s death, says Warren, is one of the risks drivers face.

Warren had a chance to meet Steele that night but because so many people were in line to meet him -- he missed the chance.

He regrets that he never got to shake the hand of the driver he admired.

