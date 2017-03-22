The debate on whether Major League Baseball stadiums should have protective netting from behind home plate continues to be a hot debate.



This after a baseball fan was hit in the face during yesterday's spring training game against the Rays and Pirates at LECOM Park.

“As a kid, when you're young, it's an amazing opportunity to be able to catch a foul ball from your favorite baseball player,” says St.Pete resident, Eric Roper.

Roper doesn’t agree with having safety netting at stadiums. He feels there are already enough signs warning fans.

“You're sitting there at your own risk so pay attention to the game,” says Roper.

Baseball fan Shane Dilse says he's on the fence about the issue.



“I believe in the safety precautions and it serves its purpose but I also believe it hinders the magic of catching a game ball,” says Dilse.

Not so fast says Bill Cox, he wants to feel secure at games.



“If it adds safety to the public that's the way to go,” says Cox.

We tracked down Anthony Telford who played in the majors for years. We wanted to get his take on this debate.

“I've seen hundreds of people get smoked by baseball,” says Telford. “I was in Montreal one year and the bat missed our net and hit a lady and it almost killed her.”

While MLB encouraged teams in 2015 to add protective netting around the dugouts, it says nothing about spring training facilities.

“In the minor league parks, the crowds are not as big. They have safety netting but it sits just right in front of the dugout,” says Telford.

Telford says a ball can travel anywhere from 90 to 100 mph, which is why he feels the netting should be at all facilities.

In 2015, The Tampa Bay Rays expanded protective netting behind home plate at Tropicana Field.

Per a release from Major League Baseball, “Clubs are encouraged to implement or maintain netting (or another effective protective screen or barrier of their choosing) that shields from line-drive foul balls all field-level seats that are located between the near ends of both dugouts (i.e., the ends of the dugouts located closest to home plate, inclusive of any adjacent camera wells) and within 70 feet of home plate.”

We called the Pirates to find out whether they will be replacing the current netting at LECOM Park. So far we haven't heard back.

As for the fan who was hit, he's at home recovering.

© 2017 WTSP-TV