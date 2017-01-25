Sales of '1984' on rise

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Caregiver hits Alzheimer's patient
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Nude cruise to sail from Tampa
-
Brewery fights DUIs with ... free beer?
-
Political fight ignites on flight
-
Snake-hunters catching pythons in Everglades
-
Sarasota sheriff's office arrest deputy for attempted murder
-
The power of executive orders
-
Train smashes into FedEx truck
-
Best 11 Jobs 2017
More Stories
-
Shuttle that drives itself may come to SarasotaJan 25, 2017, 5:20 p.m.
-
Mary Tyler Moore dies at the age of 80Jan 25, 2017, 1:53 p.m.
-
Trump signs executive orders on border walls,…Jan 25, 2017, 4:58 a.m.