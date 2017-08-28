Sandbag material pickup locations county by county

Some residents can’t help but think of 2004. Hurricane Charley crossed directly over Polk as Hermine soaks the coast.

Local counties are offering sandbags in response to excess water and flooding in the area following storms across the bay.

The following counties have made sandbag materials available:

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County is making sandbag materials available for the public from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday, August 28. The materials to make the sandbags will be available for pickup at the South County Service Unit located at 8718 Old Big Bend Rd. in Gibsonton.

The residents will be asked to sign their name and give a home address to acknowledge they have received the sandbag materials.

For more information, the public is asked to call (813) 272-5900 or visit the Hillsborough County website.

⚠️⚠️⚠️Sandbags are available to the public now until midnight at South County Service Unit in #Gibsonton: https://t.co/94TYpOsfup #StaySafe — Hillsborough County (@HillsboroughFL) August 29, 2017

Manatee County

Manatee County will have sandbags available at 7:30 a.m.from two different locations.

Sandbags will be available at GT Bray Park located at 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. in W. Bradenton and at the Stormwater Operations located at 5511 39th St. E. in Bradenton.

More rain, flooding possible today. @PW_ManateeGov will offer sandbags at GT Bray & Stormwater Ops Bldg til 11 a.m. https://t.co/vFUMQnVX9O — Manatee County Gvt (@ManateeGov) August 28, 2017

Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Government will be offering sand and bags Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Availability will vary on weather conditions.

The materials will be located at the following locations:

-Newton Estates Park located at 2800 Newtown Blvd. 34234

-Twin Lakes Park located at 6700 Clark Rd. 34241

-South County Fleet Facility located at 4571 SR 776 on Englewood Rd. in Venice 34293

For more information, residents can call (941) 861-5000.

