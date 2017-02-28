SARASOTA, Florida – When the county's director of economic development, Jeff Maultsby, told a group of journalists that Sarasota's $21+ million investment in a new Braves spring training stadium would pay for itself with new tourism revenues, 10News WTSP photojournalist Tim Burquest decided to ask where he got the return-on-investment information.

This is what happened next.

Maultsby struggled to answer a series of questions on the topic, and when 10News made a request Monday for the public documents that would contain such tourism revenue projections, none were produced. On Tuesday, the county informed 10News that no such documents existed.

Maultsby suggested during the Monday press conference that a new Braves stadium would draw more Georgia tourists, who might typically frequent the Panhandle, down to Sarasota County. The $75 million stadium hinges on the state contributing $20 million, which might not be the easiest sell, especially to Panhandle lawmakers who may wonder why the state would spend money relocating tourists from one side of the state to another.

You can read other spring training-related documents on Sarasota County's website here.

10Investigates has been fighting for public records and transparency for months, which may have helped the county preserve some taxpayer leverage in the recently-announced stadium deal.

