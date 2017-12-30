Sarasota deputies investigate human remains found in lot

The apparent remains were found in an empty lot.. (Photo: Google Earth)

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding what may be human remains in a vacant lot in Nokomis.

The lot is in the 200 block of Ravenna Street N.

The investigation began when officials were told of human remains being buried in the area.



Forensic technicians excavated what they determined appears to be human remains. Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death.

Deputies said there is no immediate threat to the public.



