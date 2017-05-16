Sarasota man arrested after kicking puppy

Toddrick Leverett (Photo: Sarasot Police Department)

A Sarasota man was arrested over the weekend after he kicked a 6-month-old puppy, police said.

Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of 32nd Street Saturday morning after witnesses called 911 and said Toddrick Leverett, 36, was kicking a puppy, said Sarasota police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.

Witnesses also told officers they saw Leverett grab the back of the puppy’s neck and drag it through the dirt while it was trying to get away.

Judge said the puppy sustained a broken left rear leg from the incident.

The 25-pound puppy is at an emergency vet clinic and in the custody of Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, Judge said.

When officers spoke with Leverett, who had a heavy odor of alcohol and observed slurred speech, he said the puppy tried to attack him and he defended himself by kicking the animal, Judge said.

Judge said Leverett had small bleeding on his fingers and right elbow but none of the marks were consistent with dog bites.

Leverett now faces aggravated animal cruelty charges.

© 2017 WTSP-TV