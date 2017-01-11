Sarasota man creates 'blue alert' to notify police injured by suspect on the run

'Blue alerts' would notify the public of a police shooting. (Photo: http://www.floridabluealert.com/)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- We've all heard of Amber Alerts, a message that goes out when a child is missing and in danger.

But there's another alert now active in 28 states including Florida. It's called a Blue Alert.



A blue alert is only issued when a suspect is on the run after hurting or killing an officer. The man who created the Blue Alert lives in Sarasota and works tirelessly to make sure every state has the system.

He's also meeting with the FCC this week to get a code much like an Amber Alert so the Blue Alert would automatically be sent to your phone. Right now, you have to sign up to get Blue Alerts.



