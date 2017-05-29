SARASOTA, Fla. -- Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer…and that means your kids are going to spend a lot more time in the water. But parents remember even if they know how to swim they still might not be safe. Nearly 800 kids drown each year mostly between May and August.

Just last month a 4-year-old Sarasota boy nearly drowned and it's not because he didn't know how to swim.

His mother shares lessons learned that could save your child's life.

How is Jackson?

“As amazing as any other 4-year-old,” says Jennifer Foscolos.

Should Jackson have survived this? Jennifer says, “No! Here he is today a miracle, a true miracle.”

4-year-old Jackson Foscolos spent two weeks at All Children’s Hospital.

Jennifer says, “He ended up on an oscillating ventilator and a medically induced coma.”

He nearly drowned in his family’s pool.

“Thankfully he remembers nothing,” says Jennifer.

And get this--Jackson ---has known how to swim since he was two years old! But he lacked important skills.

Is it about more than learning to swim? “It is! It’s about learning survivor skills,” says Jennifer.

That’s the difference between life and death? Jennifer says, “Exactly!”

She adds, “The reality is just because your son knows how to swim doesn’t mean they have survivor skills. When an accident happens they have to learn how to recover when they're scared…normal clothes on instead of a bathing suit is the biggest thing about taking a survival class. “

Jackson fell in the pool wearing his jeans and sneakers. He was found thanks to his 3-year-old cousin Cairo who had knocked on the door that day to play.

Jackson’s grandfather found him.

“I saw him pulling Jackson from the pool and he had started compressions,” says Jennifer.

Jackson’s grandfather is a paramedic but it was his mother-- the nurse ---who performed CPR.

Jennifer says, “You see his blue lips… seemed like a lifeless body. You try to black out the fact that you’re doing it to your child and go to the medical side of your brain and let it take over.”

It was the early CPR that Jennifer’s says doctor owe Jackson’s surprising recovery.

Jackson’s parents are left with large medical bills. Friends have set up a Facebook and Go Fund Me account to help with expenses.

Click on the Safe Kids website here to learn more about survival skills. Jennifer says parents should also learn CPR.

© 2017 WTSP-TV