SARASOTA, Fla. -- Sarasota is known for having the No. 1 beach in the country and being one of the best places to retire.

Now it’s also known as one of the top 10 places to die.

A study found Sarasota comes in third place behind Grand Rapids, Mich., at number one followed by Appleton, Wis. Ogden, Utah, is fourth and Dubuque, Iowa, is fifth.

For seven years, Buell Cole has left Chicago to spend his winters in Sarasota. The artist says is attracted by the city’s strong art community.

“The weather is fantastic as well,” said Cole.

But he never considered Sarasota as a great place to, well, die until now.

“If you think of where you want to die, you want to die someplace comfortable, where family wants to be there,” said Cole.

If you are the one who’s sick and dying, Sarasota offers a lot too.

Cole says he find the same caliber of health care in Sarasota as in Chicago.

“The fact there is a tremendous healthcare facilities down here is very important.”

Sarasota also makes it easy to find services for the elderly. The Sarasota County Aging Network puts out this director with services from nursing homes, health care, elder law, even hospice.

Until the time comes, 82-year-old Jack Korry and his 69-year-old wife Edera view Sarasota as one of the best places to age well.

Jack Korry said, “This is a fun way to stay active enjoy yourself. "

His wife added, “We are actively exercising and socializing.”

The couple goes to the Friendship Center every week to dance. The center offers activities for seniors at all levels.

“Living longer better. Everyone is living longer; why not do it better,” said Erin McLeod, president and CEO of the Friendship Centers.

The center offers medical care and meal programs and is a resource for other services in the area.

McLeod said, “Our mission statement is to help people promote health, dignity, quality of life throughout the journey of aging.”

So the goal is to get the most out of the years you have left.

The age distribution of People in Sarasota County in 2005-2007 found the median average age was 49.7, and 30 percent of the population was over the age of 65.

