Sarasota police report major drug bust

Calvin Butler was arrested andis faces several narcotics-related charges. Sarasota police photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A drug bust has resulted in the arrest of one man, and the seizure of a variety of narcotics and $10,000 in cash.

Over several weeks officers learned Calvin Butler, 45, was selling illegal narcotics in the 1900 block of 5th Street, Sarasota. He had moved from Sarasota to Bradenton, but was returning to Sarasota for drug sales, according to police.

On April 18, officers then made contact with Butler, who had baggies of powder and rock cocaine, various prescription pills and cash including:

-- $10,3700 in cash.

-- 75 pieces of rock cocaine weighing approximately 10 grams.

-- 9 bags of powder cocaine weighing approximately 15 grams.

-- 53 dosage units of Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) 8 mg (Schedule II narcotic).

-- 45 dosage units and 3 broken pieces of Buprenorphine 8 mg (Schedule III narcotic).

-- 1 dosage unit of Oxycodone 30 mg.

-- 41 syringes.

Butler was arrested and is charged with trafficking in hydromorphone (Dilaudid) 4-14 grams (felony); possession of cocaine with intent to sell/deliver within 1000 feet of Gillespie Park (felony); possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine) with intent to sell/deliver (felony); possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) (felony); and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

"Butler had a large customer base in the City of Sarasota and was a supplier to many homeless individuals in and around the downtown areas," said Sgt. Rob Armstrong, Criminal Investigations Division. "He provided syringes to his buyers and users during sales. This is a major arrest in the continuing effort to keep the City of Sarasota safe."

