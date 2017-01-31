Sarasota police seek Dollar General armed robbery suspects

Sarasota Police Department are searching for three men seen in surveillance video robbing a Dollar General store. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA -- Police released video surveillance of three suspects accused of robbing the Dollar General at 2628 17th Street at gunpoint.

The suspects are seen in the video entering the store around 10:30 p.m. on January 24 while wearing masks and other clothing meant to disguise their identities.

Sarasota Police Department said the suspects took one employee at gunpoint to a back office. They then demanded the employee and another employee already in the office to give up an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the store. Neither employee was hurt during the robbery.

If you have any information on the identities of the three suspects, contact SPD at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online.





