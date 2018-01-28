Sarasota police seek information about fatal hit and run

Generic police light (KUSA-TV) (Photo: KUSA-TV)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Sarasota police officers are investigating a hit and run accident that left one woman dead.

Police say the accident happened just before midnight on Jan. 27, in the 400 block of Fruitville Road of Sarasota.

According to the preliminary investigation, the body of a woman was found by a passerby and the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit was called to begin their investigation.

The woman has not yet been identified, but anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Tim Bales at 941-915-3635.

