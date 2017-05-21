Sarasota sheriff looking for endangered woman

Jamie Lea Brennan was last seen in northern Sarasota County about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff's office. Sarasota sheriff's photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A search has begun for a 41-year-old Sarasota woman who the sheriff describes as endangered.

Jamie Lea Brennan was last seen in northern Sarasota County about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

She is believed to be driving a 2013 gray, four-door Honda Accord with the Florida tag RLH7T.

Brennan is described as 5-foot-11, weighing about 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Due to health issues as well as concerns from her family, she has been listed as endangered, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4260, or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), or click here to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 WTSP-TV