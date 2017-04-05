Sarasota volunteers help inmates on road to recovery

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is filming special project Wednesday night inside the Addiction Recovery Pod where volunteers talking to male inmates about the path to recovery, self-discipline and the value of HOPE. Sarasota sheriff photo

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is filming special project Wednesday night inside the Addiction Recovery Pod where volunteers talk to male inmates about the path to recovery, self-discipline and the value of HOPE.

The volunteers come from a range of backgrounds including former inmates who have been through the program and people from the community's faith-based organizations such as the Salvation Army.

"This is a side of law enforcement you don't typically see but you should know we're making differences, challenging the status quo of incarceration, and giving people the tools they need to change their hearts and minds," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.

