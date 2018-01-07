3 children, 2 adults rescued from cold water after canoe flips near Longboat Key

Five people, including three children, were pulled out of cold water when their canoe overturned Sunday, Jan. 7. (Photo: Sarasota County Emergency Services)

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. -- Five people, including three children, were pulled out of cold water when their canoe overturned.

The incident happened Sunday, Jan. 7, according to Sarasota County Emergency Services.

The children were airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. Two adults were taken to Blake Medical Center.

Water temperatures along Florida's west coast are in the mid to upper 50s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

