3 people dead in Sarasota County shooting investigated as double murder-suicide

NOKOMIS, Fla. -- Three people are dead and two others hurt in an apparent double murder and suicide in Sarasota County, authorities confirm.

Law enforcement was called just after 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, to a home in the area of Kenwood Avenue and Venetia Street on a report of a shooting, according to a news release.

In addition to the three victims, another woman is suffering from a gunshot wound at an area hospital, spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez said. The woman is in critical condition while receiving treatment.

Another man was treated and released for minor injuries.

Everyone involved is known to each other, Perez said.

"All involved parties" have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

