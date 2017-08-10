Three people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon after two trucks collided on McIntosh Boulevard between Central Sarasota Parkway and Sarasota Square Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said. (Photo: Chambers, Stan, WTSP)

SARASOTA, Fla. - Three people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon after two trucks collided on McIntosh Boulevard between Central Sarasota Parkway and Sarasota Square Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The aforementioned stretch of road was closed to traffic as the crash was being investigated.

Four people in total were injured in the wreck, Sarasota County Emergency Services said.

No further information was immediately available.

