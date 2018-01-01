4 people hurt when motorboat overturns in Sarasota Bay

Defocused shot of ambulance on a city street, stock image. (Photo: Monkey Business Images, Thinkstock)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Four people are hurt after the motorboat they were riding in overturned.

The incident happened around noon Monday, Jan. 1, in Sarasota Bay off the Ringling Causeway.

Emergency responders are taking the four people to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

