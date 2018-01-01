WTSP
4 people hurt when motorboat overturns in Sarasota Bay

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 12:40 PM. EST January 01, 2018

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Four people are hurt after the motorboat they were riding in overturned.

The incident happened around noon Monday, Jan. 1, in Sarasota Bay off the Ringling Causeway.

Emergency responders are taking the four people to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

