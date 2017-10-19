6 Sarasota County schools on lockdown after reports of student with gun on bus

Blue police lights (Photo: File)

Students at six Sarasota County schools are safe after the district received a report of a high school student with a gun on a bus.

The schools remain on lockdown as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The schools include Riverview High School, Polytechnical High School, Suncoast Technical College, Phillippi Elementary School, Wilkinson Elementary School and a charter school.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the high school student had a gun and ammunition on a school bus. The student got off the bus and did not go to school. Sheriff's deputies are searching for the student with a handgun.

Sarasota County Schools issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

The following message was sent to the schools listed below about the current lockdown at their schools:

Hello, this is a message from the Sarasota County School District. This morning we received a report that a high school student had a gun on a bus and did not remain on campus. All students are safe and in an abundance of caution we have locked down Riverview and Suncoast Polytechnical high schools, Suncoast Technical College and Phillippi and Wilkinson elementary schools. Students are in locked classrooms and learning is continuing.

We are working closely with the Sheriff’s Office and will update you as the situation changes. Please do not attempt to come to your child’s school during the lockdown, as no one is currently permitted to enter or exit the campuses.

Again, all students are safe and we will keep you posted.

